'Come forward, We'll help you': Victims who say pastor abused them speak out

TULSA, Okla. — For nearly four decades, three Tulsa women say their stories of child sexual abuse went unheard.

"No one wanted to listen to us. No one wanted our story," Cheryl Almond said. "No one wanted to believe us. Everyone wanted to continue to cover up his crimes."

All three say they were abused by former Tulsa youth pastor Joe Campbell. On December 17, U.S. Marshals arrested Campbell in Missouri, charging him with one count of first degree rape, and one count of lewd and indecent acts to a child under 16.

"Knowing that he was arrested, and seeing the picture of him in handcuffs and his mugshot, I was just grinning ear to ear," Almond said.

WATCH: Victims who say pastor abused them speak out

"I woke up this morning and text our group, 'Joe Campbell spent the night in jail. Good morning,' Kim Williams added.

That group includes Williams, Almond and Kerri Jackson. They say the abuse by Campbell happened in the late 70's and early 80's when he worked at Eastland Assembly of God. An NBC investigation over the summer put a brighter spotlight on the abuse for law enforcement.

All three sat down with 2 News the day after the arrest they waited years for.

"I can't question why it took so long, why we kept hitting brick walls," Jackson said. "But now that it's here, I can't look back on the why's, and just be happy that it's going forward."

And going forward, they hope to empower other women, specifically in Missouri where Campbell ran a children's camp.

"Our goal now is to get the word out," Williams said. "Which is why I'm here. Get the word to anyone that is a current victim of Joe's. Come forward, we'll help you."

"We're really hoping that by him being behind bars, that might be helping people feel safe to come forward in Missouri," Jackson added.

Telling their stories, as they've done for decades, hoping it helps others with a similar story.

"Doing interviews like this is hopefully pouring gasoline on it," Williams said. "We don't want the fire to die, because we have got to find more victims."

Numerous support resources are available to Oklahomans who have been victims to heinous crimes like sexual abuse. Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS) has trained sexual assault advocates available 24/7 to assist survivors. Call (918) 743-5763 to speak with an advocate. DVIS also offers free counseling to sexual assault survivors, as well as resources for safe shelter and assistance with protective orders.

The Family Safety Center is in the same building as the Tulsa Police Department's Special Victims Unit and can assist with SANE exams, protective orders, and other resources. They can be reached at (918) 742-7480.

Tulsa Police Victim Services Unit works with individuals whose lives have been impacted by crimes. Their personnel can be reached at (918) 596-9165 or victimservices@cityoftulsa.org.

Other websites with support include Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (www.RAINN.org) and National Sexual Violence Resource Center (www.nsvrc.org).

