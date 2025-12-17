40 Years Later: Former Tulsa pastor indicted for rape

TULSA, Okla. — Former Tulsa pastor Joseph Lyle Campbell is charged with rape of a minor 40 years after the alleged crime occurred.

A multi-county grand jury indicted Campbell, 68, on Dec. 17.

He's charged with one count of first-degree rape and one count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.

The indictment alleges the crimes happened in 1984 when Campbell was a youth pastor at the Eastland Assembly of God Church.

Campbell allegedly raped a girl who was 11 or 12 at the time in the garage of his home. He is also accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl at the church the same year, according to court documents.

“The crimes alleged in the indictment are horrific,” Attorney General Gentner Drummond said. “There can be no tolerance for child sex predators, particularly adults who exploit their positions of authority and the faith of their victims. My office will vigorously work to ensure justice is served for the women who have carried this trauma for decades.”

Campbell is most recently known to be a pastor at Morningside church in Blue Eye, Missouri.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

