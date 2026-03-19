Tulsa police seek community's help after man found fatally shot in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are seeking the community's help after a man was fatally shot in north Tulsa March 18.

TPD responded to a shooting call around 3:30 pm outside of a house near North Yale and E Apache Street.

Police said the victim's friend found him shot near the victim's house and called 911.

TPD said the victim's friend received concerning text messages from the victim, so the friend went to check on him.

Police searched the area and talked to witnesses, but no suspect was identified.

TPD said they are asking for the community's assistance with information and tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.

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