'It's cool': Food pantry opens for the community on 61st and Peoria

TULSA, Okla — Organizers with a local non-profit said they want to change perceptions about a south Tulsa neighborhood.

The Washington Brown Foundation opened up its new food pantry right on 61st and Peoria to help those in need.

“I think they need more places like this," said Lawrence Griffith.

He said there is a big homeless population around the area, and other places that offer help are over by downtown.

He said it’s tough for him to get there in his wheelchair.

“That's a long ways it is too, you know what I mean?" he said. "But they got this one here. I think it's cool.”

Wayne Washington is the CEO of the Washington Brown Foundation.

He said the organization has been integrated in the community for 25 years and isn’t stopping now.

Washington said the food pantry will actually be prioritizing the needs of children, providing them a safe space to learn and have fun.

“We open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Friday," said Washington. "Tuesday and Thursday will be for the kids only. We'll serve them early in the day, and then later in the afternoon, we'll serve the adults. And then Saturday we just feed everyone.”

The organization is also hoping to organize things like field trips and doctor's appointments for the kids to make sure they're safe, healthy, and learning in a fun way.

"We feel like, especially with the children being out of school in the summertime, we would like to be able to have the children have a safe place to come and get something to eat, maybe a book to read, watch a video, do something besides hang around outside," he said. "That's, I would say, primarily, one of our main focuses."

Washington said one of his board members, Anne Bennett, is part of the Hanna's Heart Animal Rescue, a non-profit that aims to care for our furry friends.

He said it would be amazing if the organization could adopt or foster pets to also help include some sort of animal therapy for children.

He hopes to collaborate with other organizations in the future, and is always looking for donations.

For those interested in helping, you can donate directly to the Washington Brown Foundation at their website.

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