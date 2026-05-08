HASKELL, Okla. — Leaders in Haskell started moving forward with a new public safety complex that will bring police, fire, and EMS together under one roof.

Officials said the project was part of a larger effort to improve emergency response across Muskogee County.

WATCH: Haskell moving forward with new public safety complex:

Haskell moving forward with new public safety complex

Inside The Grazing Table, lifelong Haskell resident Jessica Johnson said she has watched the community continue to grow and believes improvements like this are needed.

“It does need an upgrade… Hopefully more people come and eat at the restaurant,” Johnson said.

KJRH

Haskell Fire Chief Caleb Brewer said the new facility will help improve safety throughout the town.

“Anything we can do to improve the safety in our town we will gladly do so,” Brewer said.

Brewer said the new public safety building will be approximately 15,000 square feet and built on about three acres of land near East Main and South Broadway Avenue. Construction is expected to begin in June and be completed by November 2027.

The project followed another major public safety investment in Muskogee County. In April, leaders broke ground on the Bass Reeves Public Safety Complex in Muskogee.

Muskogee County Commissioner Kenny Payne said the $4 million Haskell project was funded through taxpayer dollars and was intended to improve emergency services across the county.

Johnson said the new facility will help residents feel safer and represents another sign of growth for Haskell.

“We just need something like that you know and it’ll be way more convenient,” Johnson said.

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