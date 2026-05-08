'I did zero favors.' Early release in DUI case includes allegations against Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new report from a Multi-County Grand Jury uncovered issues involving the Oklahoma Department of Corrections' Electronic Monitoring Program.

The investigation centers around Sara Polston, a Norman woman convicted of Great Bodily Injury While Driving Under the Influence after a crash in February 2023, and her connections to Governor Kevin Stitt.

The Crime

Investigators say Polston had a blood-alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit when she crashed into Micaela Borrego's car.

Footage gathered from nearby doorbell cameras shows Polston speeding through residential intersections without stopping. Data collected from Polston's car shows that she was driving 66 miles per hour just seconds before the crash.

The posted speed limit in the area is 25 miles per hour.

When first responders arrived, Boreggo was non-responsive and convulsing inside her car, which the crash launched into a nearby home, crushing her passenger-side door.

Cleveland County Sheriff's Office

Officers said Polston slurred her speech when speaking to them and they found an empty bottle of tequila inside her car.

Polston denied drinking alcohol but admitted to eating a marijuana edible the night before. Tests also showed Marijuana in her system.

The Victim

Crews rushed Borrego to OU Medical, where doctors gave her a 5% chance of survival.

She spent two months in a coma and suffered multiple life-changing injuries, including brain swelling, a lumbar spine fracture, a sacrum fracture, a dislocated tailbone, brain bleeding, multiple artery injuries, and lacerations.

Borrego also suffered from a stroke. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Before Polston's sentencing, Borrego's family settled a civil lawsuit, to be used to pay for Borrego's care for the rest of her life.

Polston's attorneys offered the Borrego family a conditional offer of $500,000 if Polston was not sentenced to prison.

The Borrego family rejected this offer and testified in the case that she should get prison time.

Micaela is now 23-years-old and relearned how to eat, talk, and walk. At the time of the crash, she was a student at Rose State College and loved to ride horses.

Sentencing and Prison Transfer

Polston entered a blind plea and got sentenced to a 15-year split sentence, serving eight years in prison and seven years on probation.

According to the Multi-county Grand Jury report, the DOC officer selected to conduct Polston's pre-sentence investigation was contacted by a senior DOC employee. The officer was "instructed to be kind, professional, and respectful to Sara Polston."

Later, the DOC officer testified he was not explicitly instructed to be lenient in his sentence recommendation, but felt making the wrong decision could cost him his job.

Officials transferred Polston to the Cleveland County jail after her sentencing. According to the report, Polston's husband, Rod Polston, asked Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason to place her in a medical cell for her comfort.

Polston later asked to be moved because she wanted to watch television, and to be moved again when due to the loudness of that cell. She was also given a tablet, which is not a normal procedure for inmates.

Amason told investigators that he was trying to do Polston a favor and "wanted to do them a solid."

Phone logs taken from the Cleveland County jail show Rod Polston tried to use his connections to help his wife.

During their conversations, both Rod and Sara referred to "The Guy," "Our Friend," and "Our Buddy." Rod told Sara that "The Guy" is working on getting her moved out of jail.

Sara responded, asking about "the ankle."

In December, Rod said he didn't want to bother "Kevin," but he would if Sara was not removed from the jail by Wednesday.

Investigators found that Rod and Gov. Stitt attended the same high school and were members of the same fraternity in college. Rod and Sara Polston contributed nearly $30,000 to Gov. Stitt's campaigns.

Private transport took Sara Polston to the Mable Bassett Correctional Facility for one day before she was taken to the Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Facility in Muskogee County.

After spending just 73 days in prison, Polston was released as a part of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections' Electronic Monitoring Program.

GPS Program

Polston was transferred from the Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Facility to her home on February 19, 2026. She served 2.5% of her sentence.

The DOC GPS program said certain inmates can be released under GPS supervision before they complete their sentence.

Polston was not in prison long enough to participate in any DOC program.

A state statute also dictates inmates who are serving a sentence of more than 10 years are not eligible for the GPS program. Polston's was sentenced to 15, but only 8 in custody.

Investigators discovered that Polston was approved for the GPS program while she was in custody at Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Facility. It is usually a time-consuming process.

Borrego's family was not notified of Polston's admittance to the GPS program.

Senate Bill 137

The Oklahoma Legislature recently passed Senate Bill 137, which adds the crime of causing an accident resulting in great bodily injury while driving under the influence to the list of disqualifying crimes for the GPS program.

Senate Bill 137 became law without Gov. Stitt's signature on May 5, 2026.

Gov. Stitt Responds

Gov. Stitt sent the following statement to 2 News Oklahoma following the release of the Grand Jury report.

“I did zero favors for this inmate. The grand jury said there is no criminal wrongdoing from DOC or the Governor’s Office. What you have basically is political gossip and a political statement for a guy running for governor.” Gov. Kevin Stitt

Stitt also said his heart breaks for Borrego and her family.

Jury Recommendations

The Grand Jury recommends the following:



Legislation action regarding minimum time served

Victim notification and board or committee oversight of GPS transfers

Revised DOC policies

New training policies

Limited discretion for DOC administrators on release programs

The report also said investigators found insufficient evidence to prove that a crime was committed.

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