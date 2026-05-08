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Okfuskee County commissioners accept Manshack's resignation, names acting sheriff

OKFUSKEE COUNTY JAIL HIRING
KJRH
OKFUSKEE COUNTY JAIL HIRING
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OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. — Okfuskee County commissioners have accepted the resignation of Sheriff Logan Manshack.

Manshack submitted his resignation earlier this week, months after an inmate escaped undetected.

Commissioners sat in an executive session for under an hour to discuss Manshack's resignation and their next steps.

They decided to wait 45 days before appointing a new sheriff to make an informed decision about who will replace Manshack.

Whoever they select will complete the remaining term for two years and five months.

Amber Gaskins will serve as the acting sheriff for now. Gaskins was just appointed as undersheriff this week.

This is a developing story.

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