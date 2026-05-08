CHANGES COMING: New owner announces Utica Square updates

TULSA, Okla. — New owners are making changes at Utica Square.

Northwood Retail announced plans to redevelop the iconic Tulsa center, but hope to preserve the character of the Square.

Northwood purchased Utica Square in April 2026.

Local News UTICA SQUARE SOLD: Denver based equity firm buys iconic Tulsa property KJRH Digital

In a news release Northwood's president, Ward Kampf said, “Retail today is about evolution, experience, placemaking, and connection. The new development will bring to life the eastern side of the project, creating space for dynamic retailers and restaurants to further strengthen the center’s offerings and return Utica’s wholeness, while preserving the timeless character, retaining the architectural symmetry, and staying true to the original mid-Century modern design. Beyond the additional retail square footage, we are further activating the district with green space for gathering, along with paver sidewalks to increase connectivity.”

What is on the east side?

The large space is currently empty, it once housed Miss Jackson's and Petty's Fine Foods. Those beloved Utica Square locations closed in 2016.

News Miss Jackson's closing its doors Tuesday

Renovation plans include:



a new park and green space designed to better serve guests

enhanced streetscape with additional angled parking

a widened, realigned crosswalk to improve pedestrian walkability

refreshed landscaping and signage

Additionally, a multi-year tree replacement program will introduce new greenery while carefully monitoring and maintaining aging trees across the property.



“Having worked at Utica Square through this transition, it’s been exciting to see such a strong emphasis placed on preserving what people already love about the center,” said Cassandra Montray, property manager of Utica Square.



Construction is expected to begin by the end of the year.

The company released renderings of their plans:

From Northwood Retail

From Northwood Retail

From Northwood Retail

Utica Square opened in 1952 as Tulsa’s first suburban shopping center.

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