TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department responded to calls of smoke coming from the Studio Star hotel near I-44 and Yale around 4:48pm May 7.

When TFD arrived they saw heavy smoke and deployed water hose lines and attempted to access the upper floors.

WATCH: Crews battle fire at vacant hotel near I-44 and Yale

Vacant hotel fire near I-44 and Yale

Firefighters said they faced challenges when inside because the building had no fire suppression systems or alarms and posed safety issues because of holes in floors and partial building collapse.

TFD continued to battle hotspots and monitored the building for several hours.

TFD said there were no injuries reported.

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