CHARGES FILED: Former DHS employee accused of embezzling $2 million from LIHEAP program

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A former Oklahoma Department of Human Services employee faces felony charges after investigators say he stole more than $2 million over the course of seven years.

The funds were taken from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federal program which helps low-income Oklahomans pay energy bills.

According to court documents, Casey Letran's alleged crimes were found during an audit of the LIHEAP program. Two accounts were suspicious as they didn't have any records associated with the payments.

One of the payments listed an account for Garfield County RWD #3, an account which was created at Letran's request. The request listed a phone number, which was not an active number. The address listed was a PO Box in McCloud, which is not in Garfield County.

Finance records show that more than $500,000 was paid to this particular account.

Another account was named Kiwash Utility Service, which sent payments to East Central Utility Services, Blackwell Utility Services, and Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority.

Finance records show that DHS paid more than $1.8 million to these four accounts. The Office of the Inspector General confirmed that Kiwash Utility Service was not registered with them, and that the service was registered to Uyen Tran.

The address listed for Kiwash Utility Service was a UPS store about half a mile from Letran's home.

Investigators say Letran began stealing money in September 2017.

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