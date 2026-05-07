Cause of south Tulsa apartment fire still unknown

TULSA, Okla. — A week after a fire tore through a building at the Sheridan Pond apartment complex in south Tulsa, the smell of smoke still hangs in the air. What once housed multiple families is now a fire-ravaged structure with broken glass and soot-stained wood.

Rick Ryan, a resident who has called the complex home for 19 years, watched helplessly as the fire displaced his neighbors — including three friends.

"I came out on my patio with my dog and I think it was about 8am and the firefighters were already on scene and the roof area up there was just barely on fire at that point. And after that it just began to spread and it got out of control," Ryan said.

Two of his displaced friends have been relocated to other complexes around the city. A third is staying at the Renaissance downtown while she searches for a new place to live.

"She lost everything... Everything she was able to salvage, she's got with her in her car now," Ryan said.

The community has rallied around those affected by the fire.

"A local food bank was here last weekend giving out free food so I'm sure that helped some of them," Ryan said.

One week after the fire, firefighters returned to the complex for a follow-up inspection. Tulsa Fire Department Public Information Officer Andy Little said the building's age may have contributed to how quickly the fire spread.

"I do not believe that this structure had a firewall. It was an older building... So, if you do not have that, fire can travel much faster," Little said.

Investigators are still working to determine a cause. Little said crews will analyze samples from the structure to check for accelerants.

"Our investigators will get samples from the different structures and send those off to determine if there was any flammable material in them as far as you know gasoline and stuff like that," Little said.

Investigators have also received photos taken before firefighters arrived, which could be key to determining how the fire started. If the complex is rebuilt, it will be required to meet current safety codes.

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