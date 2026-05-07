Broken Arrow's small businesses shape the city's identity during National Small Business Week

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Sarah and Chris Lopp started Funktified as a passion project. Now, they employ 15 people and offer health and dental benefits to full-time staff.

From retro collectibles to custom hats made in Europe, small businesses like Funktified and Funky Brims are helping define Broken Arrow's growing identity during National Small Business Week.

The Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the week by visiting different businesses across the city each day, sharing their stories and encouraging residents to shop local.

The store is located off of North Main and West Broadway in the Rose District.

"Just stuff from our childhood that we loved… we just wanted to have fun and bring in stuff that makes us happy that we know will make others happy," Sarah Lopp said.

James Bell, the President and CEO of the Broken Arrow Chamber and Economic Development Corporation, says the city ranks fifth in the country for small business activity among the 342 of the nation's largest cities.

"Small businesses are not just a part of Broken Arrow's community. In fact, they are the identity of Broken Arrow," Bell said.

Bell also said that when you shop local, you not only bring money back to the community, but you also bring in jobs.

"Small businesses account for 99% of all employers in the country and about 50% of all jobs," Bell said.

For Sarah and Chris Lopp, starting their business was a leap of faith. Now, they employ 15 people, offer benefits to full-time staff, and says that community support has been critical.

"We've really committed ourselves to making sure we're paying a living wage… all of our full-time employees have health insurance, dental insurance, those sorts of things," Chris Lopp said.

And while big box stores continue to grow, the Lopps say shopping local means investing right back into the community.

"The money stays right here. The employees are in the community. Everything is right here," Sarah Lopp said.

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