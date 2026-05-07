Nationwide data breach impacts students at OU and OSU

The University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University both were impacted from a data breach May 7.

A nationwide cybersecurity incident involving the web-based learning management system, Canvas, which OSU and OU students use to check assignments, quizzes and exams is the cause of the disruption.

Oklahoma State University sent this statement: "Oklahoma State University is aware that the incident with Canvas and its parent company Instructure has escalated and universities across the country are affected. Both the web version and mobile version of Canvas are currently down. Students are unable to access any assignments, quizzes or exams.

We do not currently have a timeframe for resolving this issue, but we are working diligently with Instructure to identify solutions. We understand this situation presents challenges with accessing academic material, and we will share updates as soon as possible with additional information."

The University of Oklahoma also released this statement: "The University of Oklahoma is aware of a cybersecurity incident involving Canvas, operated by Instructure. This is a global issue affecting institutions worldwide, and Canvas services are currently experiencing disruptions. The University is actively working with Instructure to monitor the situation and gather additional information. The University recognizes this disruption comes as students prepare for final exams and end-of-semester coursework and is committed to supporting students, faculty, and staff during this time. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available and will share updates as soon as they are received from Canvas/Instructure. "

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