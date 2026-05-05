Okfuskee County Sheriff resigns months after inmate escapes through wall

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. — Okfuskee County Sheriff Logan Manshack has announced his resignation, months after an inmate escaped and was unaccounted for five days.

2 News Oklahoma covered the escape of Joshua Butler and the aftermath over the past five months.

Butler removed a wall-mounted sink and broke through the wall to escape from his cell on December 20. Sheriff Manshack said he was unaware of Butler's escape until December 25.

Butler was found on December 31 by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers conducting a traffic stop. Butler was carrying a rifle when he ran from the troopers, who shot and killed him during the chase.

No answers from officials about escaped inmate from Okfuskee County

In his statement, Manshack said he knew the jail required updates and had worked to secure grants and funding to bring the facility to "modern standards."

"I remain thankful to the people of Okfuskee County for the opportunity to serve, and I will continue to support this community in any way I can moving forward," said Manshack.

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