8-year civil case trial is delayed over 2 News’ pre-trial publicity

TULSA, Okla. — A civil trial was set to begin May 4. It involved a woman and a Tulsa police officer involved in a car crash back in 2018, but it got delayed once again—this time, over pre-trial publicity concerns regarding a story that aired on 2 News Oklahoma.

Rhoda Adams has been fighting the City of Tulsa to try and get her medical bills paid. She says Officer Robert Bowman ran a red light, without proper lights and sirens, and crashed into her at 6th and Elgin. He was allegedly trying to chase after a driver on a four-wheeler.

On Friday, May 1, the last business day before the scheduled trial, 2 News aired an interview with Adams and her attorney, Mark Lyons.

On Monday, May 4, the City of Tulsa and Bowman’s attorneys asked for a trial continuance—claiming Lyons’ statements in the report were misleading, and that the timing of the piece does not allow for a fair trial.

Assistant City Attorney Hayes Martin lined out several concerns he had regarding information or statements told to 2 News. He also had concerns with the initial traffic report being in the 2 News article, because he said it was inadmissible evidence in court.

Lyons argued that information like the traffic report and TPD policies are a matter of public record, and cited multiple instances of other attorneys in Tulsa County historically going in front of a news camera prior to a trial.

Ultimately, the judge sided with the City of Tulsa and Bowman’s attorney, and the trial is expected to be scheduled for this fall, to allow the story to dissipate from potential jurors’ minds.

Aside from the pre-trial publicity concerns, there was still a lot of unfinished business ahead of what was supposed to be a trial day.

Both sides remain at odds over major issues—what evidence will be allowed at trial, jury trial instructions and even which witnesses may be allowed to testify.

The City of Tulsa does not want multiple witnesses to take the stand, including witnesses to the crash, citing their testimony being irrelevant. Martin said the city is not disputing liability in the crash; the dispute is over the extent of her injuries being caused by the crash.

Judge Caroline Wall said she would determine which witnesses would be allowed once the trial begins.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

