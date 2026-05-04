Broken Arrow seniors serenade firefighters on International Firefighters' Day

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow Senior Center choir brought music and gratitude to fire stations across the city on International Firefighters' Day, serenading the department's 187 firefighters with song.

The choir, comprising more than 60 members, ranges from shower singers to trained vocalists.

Debbie Berndt said the group made a point to visit several stations to show their appreciation through song.

Station 7 got their appreciation through a few songs and some good old hugs.

"We are so grateful for them, and we know that they put their life on the line every day, their physical selves and their emotional selves, there every day, and we so appreciate them,” Berndt said.

The choir's approach to community outreach extends beyond this visit.

"We don't ask people to come to us, we go out to them," Berndt said.

The goal for the day was straightforward: make sure firefighters know they are seen.

"To let them know they're appreciated and they're not just another building on the road," Berndt said.

For the firefighters on the receiving end, the visit left a lasting impression.

Capt. John Parker of Station 7 said the recognition means a great deal to those who serve.

“We take great pride in the things that we do in our job, in our craft, our profession, and it's super cool when people also show us their appreciation,” Capt. Parker said.

Emma Burch is your Broken Arrow reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Emma.Burch@kjrh.com.

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