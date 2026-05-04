BREAKING: Arcadia Lake party shooting sends 12 to hospital

EDMOND, Okla. — At least 12 people were rushed to area hospitals after a shooting near Arcadia Lake in Edmond just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Nine victims were taken to INTEGRIS Health Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Three others were transported to INTEGRIS Health Edmond Hospital. Hospital officials say patients are in various conditions and are still being assessed. There is no update on victim conditions at this time.

Edmond police, Oklahoma City police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol all responded to the scene and located numerous victims.

Edmond police described the event as a "Sunday Funday" gathering of young people near the lake.

No arrests had been made as of late Sunday night. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward as they work to identify suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Edmond police immediately.

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