New sidewalk project in Haskell aims to improve safety along busy road

HASKELL, Okla. — A new sidewalk project is in the works in Haskell, aimed at improving safety for residents who currently walk along a busy stretch of road without pedestrian access.

Along West Skelly Road near South Broadway Avenue, there are no sidewalks, forcing people to walk in ditches or along the street to reach nearby stores or get into town.

“It’s either walk in a ditch or walk in the street,” said Haskell resident Brett Winter.

KJRH

Winter, who lives along the road, said the need for a sidewalk has been clear for years, especially with many residents walking between the Silver Leaf Apartments and nearby businesses.

“A lot of people live in the apartments that just walk back and forth to the stores every night,” Winter said.

City Manager Michael Keene said the city is addressing those concerns with a new sidewalk that will run about a mile, connecting the Silver Leaf Apartments to South Broadway Avenue.

“It’ll make it so much safer for those individuals to walk into town,” Keene said.

Keene said the project came after repeated concerns from both city council members and residents about the dangers of walking along the roadway, particularly at night.

Construction is expected to begin around July 1 and be completed by the end of August. The project is being funded through a $77,000 Rural Economic Action Plan grant.

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