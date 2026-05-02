THE WAVIN' WHEAT: Wheat set to become newest state symbol

TULSA, Okla. — Wheat sits on the verge of becoming Oklahoma’s newest state symbol.

Legislation, which unanimously passed the state House and Senate, awaits Gov. Kevin Stitt’s signature.

“It was surprising to me that we didn’t already have a state crop,” Tom Cannon, member of the Oklahoma Wheat Commission said.

A FEW OTHER STATE SYMBOLS

State Rock: Rose Rock

State Bird: Scissortailed Fly Catcher

State Song: ‘Oklahoma!’ from the Rogers and Hammerstein play of the same name

State Fruit: Strawberry

State Vegetable: Watermelon

Cannon produces wheat on his ranch in Blackwell, along with his service on the commission.

“I really wanna give my props to the Burlington FFA, they’re the ones that initially started writing the legislation,” Cannon said.

Burlington FFA passed its idea along to Sen. Roland Pederson and Rep. Dillon Travis.

“When people think of Oklahoma, and farming, they think of wheat,” Travis said.

Rep. Travis says wheat produces $1 billion dollars for the state economy each year.

“Oh yeah, absolutely,” Gov. Stitt should sign the legislation, Karen Gartland, a Tulsa flour miller, said.

“It’s very efficient in calories, and it’s very efficient in feeding people, over a large area,” Cannon said.

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