TPS holds special meeting on eliminating 34 positions in special education

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Public School Board held a special meeting about possibly restructuring its special education program, shifting services from the central office back to individual schools, a move that will eliminate or not renew 34 positions.

The Tulsa school board took up the superintendent's recommendation at a special meeting, approving a reduction-in-force (RIF) that affects program coordinators, compliance officers, family engagement specialists, and training staff.

Some of those employees had the right to plead their case in closed-door hearings before the board, represented by the Oklahoma Education Association's advocate, Kate Baker.

"Maintaining the current structure of the special education department, um, and specifically maintaining those positions that most directly serve our most vulnerable students," Baker said.

While the vote means certain jobs will disappear, the district is also creating new positions, including compliance support specialists, assistive technology roles, and instructional coaches for gifted and talented programs.

"If the eliminations are approved, the superintendent is recommending several new positions to maintain certain service levels within the district," James Murray, general counsel for TPS, said.

Some employees will be offered 10-month classroom teaching contracts after losing their 12-month central office roles. Others will be out altogether.

Special education coordinator Melissa Capps, who could lose her position under the plan, says the cuts will affect more than just those whose jobs are eliminated.

"I do believe it affects the support teachers get. They will start to question if that support is available. I have a teacher now who asks who's going to support them next year," Capps said.

Capps said the personal stakes are also high if she takes a regular teaching job for salary and insurance.

"I'm the breadwinner of my family, so I have to have those things in the forefront," Capps said.

District leaders say the changes will help Tulsa Public Schools meet compliance and operational needs in a tighter budget year.

According to district data presented at the meeting, enrollment has dropped by 1,200 students district-wide. Chief Learning Officer Erin Armstrong says there has been a 37% decline in the number of students using special education services in the district over the past 10 years.

The district says it would save them $800,000. Because state funding is tied to enrollment, the drop in students means less money coming into the district.

"We are spending more money than we are bringing in every year," Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer Sean Berkstresser said.

This is the second round of cuts for TPS. In March, the board voted to eliminate almost 90 positions at the end of the school year, while simultaneously creating 13 new positions to handle some of the duties previously assigned to those eliminated roles.

Previous Coverage>>>Tulsa Public Schools lists positions being cut

But critics say the cuts come at a time when special education staffing is already strained.

"How many positions are cut? Each time the number and salaries creep back up every single time we cut them, we create them, and then over time, we create more. We find ourselves in this position time after time after time because of things like this," Baker said.

The next regularly scheduled meeting for Tulsa Public Schools is next Monday night, May 4.

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