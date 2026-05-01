Owasso Community Resources step up to feed more than 1,000 people a week

OWASSO, Ok — Rising grocery and gas prices are forcing families — including those on fixed incomes —

to make tough choices about putting food on the table.

Owasso Community Resources (OCR) is working to ease that burden, serving more than

1,000 people each week through its fresh market and food pantry programs.

Terry Lovelace knows the reality many families are facing.

"Grocery prices are too high, gas... I'm on a fixed income and with being on a fixed

income, you just don't have enough money to buy everything that you need," Lovelace

said.

OCR Executive Director Mendi Burns said the need is significant and consistent.

"We see about 50 households a day and that translates to just over 1,000 individuals each week that come through our fresh market program," Burns said.

For those who rely on OCR like Lovlace, the experience is about more than food.

"The one thing that I like about this is that they don't look down on you for having to help you. They really help you," Lovelace said.

Volunteers Rhonda Reed and Marilou Kistler say they find joy in shopping for families and thinking about what would make a complete meal.

"It is so fun shopping for other people because you're like oh, they can make a meal out of this. They can make chicken something, here's fresh produce that they might not be able to get," Reed said.

"It's blessing and that's what I feel like I'm called to do is to bless others," Kistler said.

OCR is also asking the community for donations to its food pantry.

"Our food pantry side is where we can always use some help from the community. Those are the shelf stable items like you're hamburger helper, pasta sauce, mac and cheese,

cereal, oatmeal, different things like that," Burns said.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The public can also participate in the Postal Service's Stamp Out Hunger drive on May 9.

For more information on OCR and its resources, you can visit https://www.owassohelps.org/

This story was reported onair by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Sharon Phillips is your Owasso reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Sharon.Phillips@kjrh.com.

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