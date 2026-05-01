Turley Fire exploring new funding options after merger canceled

TURLEY, Okla. — The proposed merger between the Turley and Berryhill Fire Departments is off. 2 News Oklahoma told you about the plan earlier this year.

Now, we’ve learned it wasn’t approved.

In this Facebook post, Turley Fire and Rescue told people in town that Berryhill wouldn’t be taking over its fire services.

2 News first told you about the proposed merger in January when we talked with Berryhill’s Fire Chief.

“There’s a chance to make growth happen in the community, and we’d like to see that transpire,” said Berryhill Fire Protection District Chief Michael Hall on January 16. “Obviously, it’s a good thing for them, but everything that we’re doing right now is literally just about providing that hole that’s filled right now with volunteers. Volunteerism is the issue. We don’t have enough volunteers.”

In August 2025, 2 News reported that Turley Fire and Rescue had about 13 volunteers keeping 2,000 people and businesses safe across the community.

This week, we learned the Berryhill Fire Protection District Board voted against the resolution, effectively voiding the petition circulated by Turley firefighters.

Turley Fire and Rescue said in part, “Our officers and firefighters put their own lives on pause to gather signatures and advocate for the future of this department, and we are grateful for their dedication.”

Right now, Turley says it doesn’t have a finalized plan for what’s next, but they’re exploring every option to secure funding to continue serving the community.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

