Tulsa County deputy fired, arrested after alleged assault

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa County deputy has been fired and arrested after officials say he assaulted someone at the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center.

Andrew Etcheverry faces an assault charge after Sunday night's incident.

Investigators say Etcheverry was helping detention officers with an inmate who was fighting back. The inmate allegedly bit Etcheverry, who then punched the handcuffed inmate several times.

Etcheverry was suspended without pay while an internal investigation took place. News of his termination was released on May 1.

Eteheverry was hired as a detention officer in 2023 and was promoted to deputy in 2024.

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