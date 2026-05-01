Longer school year? Bill to add days on Stitt's desk

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Senate gave final approval to a measure to add seven more days to the school year, bringing the state closer to the national average.

House Bill 3151 increases the minimum number of school days from 166 to 173. The national average is 180 days.

The Senate passed the bill with a 30-17 vote earlier this week. It now sits on the governor's desk.

The bill is contingent on a $175 million increase in education funding over the next 2 years and would also require schools to offer in-person parent-teacher conferences.

The measure applies to schools operating under a school hours calendar, such as Tulsa Public Schools and Union Public Schools. According to the bill's author, Rep. Rob Hall, some schools already operate under 173 days.

The bill would only increase educational days — instructional hours would remain at 1,086.

Parents are divided.

Isabel Cooreman, a Tulsa Public Schools parent, said she supports the bill as long as educators are fairly compensated. "I think that teachers are already pushing their best and having to pay for their own supplies and stuff. So as long as the teachers are compensated for the extra seven days, I don't see a problem with it."

John Brawner, also a Tulsa Public Schools parent, said the educational system has taken a hit in recent years, but he is open to the change if there is a clear plan for how the additional days would be used.

"I think I also want to know if there is a(n) actual plan in how the seven days would be utilized. So if we are just adding days to add days it doesn't feel like a meaningful step. But if we can figure out our pathway to use them in a constructive way then I would be in favor of it," Brawner said.

Not all parents share that openness. Jacquelyn, a Broken Arrow parent, said she does not believe seven additional days can make a meaningful difference and pointed to state testing as a bigger issue.

"I feel like it's useless. I don't think seven days is going to do much. I think that there is student burn out as it is. I think there is better ways to get more time in with students such as taking state testing away," Jacquelyn said.

She also raised concerns about teacher pay.

"With those seven days, are they going to compensate the teachers? They already have a hard time giving them and paying them enough. We are one of the lowest-paying states. I know a lot of parents are saying no too," Jacquelyn said.

Hundreds of parents and teachers also weighed in on the bill on social media.

If signed into law, the changes would take effect July 1, 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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