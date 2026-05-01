Oklahoma State Senate candidate Barry Christian found dead

BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. — According to a news release from the family sent to KOCO, missing State Senate candidate Barry Christian was found dead April 30.

OSBI said they located a truck near Erick, OK, that matched the description of Christian's truck. Investigators said a body was found in the truck they found at Sandy Sanders Wildlife Management Area. The truck was found crashed into a ravine.

The Harmon County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that Christian’s last known contact was April 28th, after he failed to appear for a scheduled meeting.

Christian was running for OK Senate District 38.

In the news release from the family, Christian's daughter said, "Please pray for our family and friends. Our world is upside down right now. We are still not sure of everything that happened, so please act with grace and treat my dad's legacy with dignity."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

