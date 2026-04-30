TFD UPDATE: Crews battled massive apartment fire for 90 minutes

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters continue to monitor a major apartment fire near 81st and Sheridan in Tulsa.

south tulsa fire

It took crews 90 minutes to control the fire, which was reported around 8 a.m. When crews arrived, they were forced to switch to a defensive strategy due to the building's deteriorating condition. Multiple units were impacted.

South Tulsa fire

No injuries have been reported, and several pets have been rescued. Investigators are working to figure out what sparked the fire.

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