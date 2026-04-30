Muskogee doctor speaks out after former office manager pleads guilty to bank fraud

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A doctor in Muskogee is speaking out after a years-long fraud scheme was uncovered within his practice.

Dr. Jack Weaver, a sports medicine and pain physician at Access Pain Solutions, said the situation has been both emotional and difficult to process.

“It made me sad that this happened, very frustrating that this happened,” Weaver said.

KJRH

According to a plea agreement filed in federal court, Weaver’s former office manager, Katrina Dawn McCroskey, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud. The charge stems from an investigation by the United States Secret Service.

Weaver said concerns first surfaced in early 2022 when employees began noticing unusual activity at the office, including increased patient scheduling and pressure to charge more. He said a request for an audit was denied, raising further concerns.

He said the situation escalated after two longtime employees left the office due to those issues. When they later returned, Weaver said they were denied access to key financial systems, including payroll and business records.

Once access was restored, Weaver said employees uncovered financial irregularities, including unauthorized salary increases and bonuses.

“I trusted her, and that’s what got me, that’s what made me vulnerable,” Weaver said.

According to the United States Department of Justice, McCroskey admitted to using her position without authorization to carry out the fraud. Court records state the scheme took place between 2016 and early 2023 and involved more than $593,000 in intended losses.

Weaver said he discovered additional issues when he attempted to access business funds and found accounts had been depleted. He then turned the information over to investigators, leading to the federal case.

McCroskey is currently out on bond while awaiting sentencing, which could result in up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Weaver said, despite the legal process still unfolding, he was focused on moving forward.

“We’re moving forward like crazy and making the most out of every opportunity,” Weaver said.

Attempts to reach McCroskey and her attorney for comment were unsuccessful.

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