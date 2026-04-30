HISTORIC HOSPITAL REBORN: New tech hub opens in Greenwood

TULSA, Okla. — What was once a hospital helping black Tulsans recover from the race massacre and with medical care for decades after, is now a place where innovation and technology meet. City leaders cut the ribbon on Greenwood Entrepreneurship at Moton.

While Carver students play near Greenwood and Pine, many are dreaming about the future.

“I was born and raised in this community,” said Tyrance Billingsley II. “I used to go to Carver and used to wonder what this old building was going to be.”

Now, Tyrance Billingsley II will have his business, Black Tech Street, and a major partnership with Microsoft inside.

“For it to now be revitalized and for it to be the site of our HQ and comingled with one of the largest companies on the planet, it means a lot,” said Billingsley.

New tech hub opens in Greenwood

Dozens of people showed up for the ribbon-cutting unveiling of Greenwood Entrepreneurship at Moton.

“A century in the making,” said Rose Washington Jones, CEO of Tulsa Economic Development Corporation.

Tulsa Economic Development Corporation, TEDC, led the redevelopment of this historic site and contributed $1 million to help make the project happen.

“Restoring this historic building will change lives for years and years to come,” said Washington Jones.

The center will bring creative minds together to launch businesses, discuss ideas, and learn about the technology powering our world.

“It’s not just going to create jobs,” said Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols. “It’s going to change the trajectory of families."

A collaboration space and a coffee shop sit on the first floor. Black Tech Street headquarters on the 2nd floor and Microsoft Labs on the 3rd.

“Kids will be able to look across the street and see not only a company focused on rebirthing Greenwood but one of the largest companies in the world focused on the most transformative technology that humans have ever touched,” said Billingsley II.

TEDC says the city of Tulsa invested $4 million, the U.S. Economic Development Administration invested $3 million, and Tulsa County provided $1 million for the project.

Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper says it’s a hub that’ll benefit the entire community.

“I’m so excited about the opportunities,” said Vanessa Hall-Harper. “I’m so excited to go from vision to reality when it comes to this project, and I’m just so excited about the future of District 1.”

Black Tech Street will have its grand opening on May 21.

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