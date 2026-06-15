TULSA, Okla. — Friends, family, and supporters gathered at Marshall Brewing Company on June 14 to support a member of Tulsa’s barbecue community facing a difficult recovery.

The fundraiser, called Pickin’, Pigs & Pints for Parsons, was organized to benefit Tulsa barbecue creator Nick Parsons, who suffered a major stroke while vacationing with family in Florida in March.

WATCH: "Amazing showing of community": Fundraiser held for man recovering from stroke:

"Amazing showing of community": Fundraiser held for man recovering from stroke

Organizers said Parsons initially showed encouraging signs of recovery before experiencing additional medical complications. They said he now faces challenges including difficulty speaking, swallowing, and limited mobility.

“It just warms my heart, it fills my soul,” said Kevin Price, a friend of Parsons.

KJRH

The event featured barbecue, live music, beverages, raffles, and auctions, all aimed at helping Parsons and his family during his recovery.

Friends said the support from the community has been overwhelming.

“We’re just witnessing an amazing showing of community and support for a family who really needs our help,” said Wes Alexander.

According to organizers, Parsons is a self-employed content creator and the primary provider for his family. They said the financial burden created by his medical situation has been significant, prompting friends throughout the barbecue community to come together and help.

“You hold an event like this and you just see an outpouring of all kinds of folks get together for a great cause,” Alexander said.

Organizers said people stopped by throughout the day not only to enjoy the event, but also simply to make donations to support Parsons and his recovery.

“BBQ and beer and music, those are three things that people love for a great cause,” said Zach Rowell, another friend of Parsons.

Friends said the event served as a reminder of how strong the Tulsa barbecue community can be when one of its own is in need.

“All these people are making it happen for our buddy,” Price said.

For the GoFundMe link, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

