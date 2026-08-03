Suspect identified, arrest warrant issued following deadly hit-and-run in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Broken Arrow woman who investigators say struck a man in a motorized wheelchair before driving away.

The crime happened in the early morning hours of July 27, near the intersection of 36th Street North and Lewis.

Court documents identify the suspect as Miranda Chase. Investigators say Chase rear-ended Kenneth Garciah Young. He landed more than 38 feet away from the point of impact.

A witness found Young and administered CPR. Young was taken to St. John, where he died less than an hour after the crash.

Investigators say pieces of Chase's car were left at the scene. However, Chase's roommate called the police after she heard news reports about the hit-and-run. She said that Chase had been acting strange. When the roommate confronted Chase, she said that someone hit her car, which caused the damage.

A search warrant was issued at Chase's home. Officers found that sections of the bumper had been removed, and it was believed that Chase's son removed the evidence.

Chase's son told officers that he removed the car parts to help repair them. All pieces were recovered, and officers found that it fit with the car parts that were left at the scene of the crime.

Chase faces three counts: leaving the scene of an accident involving death, destroying evidence, and operating a vehicle with expired/improper tag or decal.

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