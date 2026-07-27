Tulsa police investigate man hit by car in North Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a driver who hit a man in a wheelchair in North Tulsa.

It happened around 6:30 on July 27th near 36th Street North and Lewis.

Police said a car hit a man in his 30s to 40s as he traveled via motorized scooter. The car left the scene, but police said parts of the car did fall off in the crash and are in evidence.

A fireman on his way to work saw the crash and called it in. He performed CPR on the victim until first responders arrived and took the man to the hospital.

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