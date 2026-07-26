STAYING COOL: City opens cooling stations for Tulsans during extreme heat

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa, and Oklahoma overall, is experiencing extreme heat, with temperatures climbing above the 90s.

The City of Tulsa has opened several cooling shelters that are providing people a place to get out of the scorching sun.

One of them is the Salvation Army's Center of Hope on Denver Avenue.

Previous Coverage>>> City of Tulsa says cooling centers available during days of extreme heat

2 News spoke with several guests who were grateful for the free resources being given out to help everyone stay safe.

“I think it's important," said Brandy. "That way people can stay hydrated and have a place to cool off as well.”

Wish echoed the sentiment, saying he recommends others who need it to come and partake in resources organizations like the Salvation Army are giving out.

At the Salvation Army, residents have the chance to partake in a lunch hour from 12:30pm to 2pm, grab a bottle of water and cool off inside.

“It’s wickedly hot right now," said Wish. "Jeez, people are going down everywhere. It's looking insane. So, having a cool place to go where you can actually go and get out of the heat- again, I cannot state how important that is.”

Executive Director, Brent McQuarters, said with the increasing number of people coming in for assistance, they are burning through supplies, and are asking for help with donations.

“Yesterday alone, over 12 cases, I believe, of water alone," he said. "Donations-wise, water, drinks with electrolytes in them, sunscreen, hats. Those things would be great if individuals were able to donate those. Again, if you're not able to give those things, finances within themselves, we’ll take that.”

McQuarters said he has definitely seen an increase of people coming to the center for help.

FLORES: “How many people are you getting on average? Especially as these temperatures have been going up.”

MCQUARTERS: “Well, again, our numbers-that would be a pretty big number in regards to our own population, which is about 240 plus. But if you add a public lunch to that, you're adding about another 100 plus individuals minimum.”

For more information on how to donate to the Center of Hope, you can visit the Salvation Army website.

The cooling centers are located at:



John 3:16 Mission - 506 N. Cheyenne, open during daylight hours

Salvation Army - 102 N. Denver Ave., open during daylight hours

Tulsa Day Center - 415 W. Archer St., open during daylight hours

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