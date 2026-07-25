"To lead with transparency": Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols posts to social media following sons arrest

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols posted to social media following his son's arrest on July 25.

In the statement, Nichols said he "promised to lead with transparency and that does not change today."

Read the Mayor's full statement below:

It was a challenging week both personally and professionally. But, I promised to lead with transparency and that does not change today.



The greatest joy of my life is being a parent. Since the day he arrived, Gavin has been the source of great pride. Last night, he made a mistake and in our family we take accountability for mistakes. His mother and I will, as we always have, be right here to support him through all the ups and downs.



Due to my public role, I recognize we don’t get the benefit of the level of privacy afforded to most, so I ask that you be delicate in your judgement. He’s a good kid, he made a mistake, but he will be better for it and I love him through it all. He remains the best part of me.



As this involves a member of my family, I do not plan to comment further. But, I do want the people of Tulsa to know that my focus remains on serving this city and carrying out the responsibilities of my office every single day.



Monroe

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