Oklahoma Gubernatorial candidates speak on agricultural views and policies

TULSA, Okla — The three remaining candidates vying for the Oklahoma State Governor seat took part in a forum held in collaboration with the Oklahoma Cattle Association.

Cyndi Munson, Gentner Drummond, and Mike Mazzei spoke on issues affecting rural parts of Oklahoma.

Guests like Ryan Sproul said they were grateful for the time and effort everyone out into organizing the event.

“For them to prioritize a little time to come out and talk with us, so we can learn more and engage and get educated on issues that are important to us, it just kind of helps you know us decide which direction we want to go, and we come for the time to vote," he said.

Being a beef cattle producer himself, Sproul said people in his industry contribute a lot to the economy, and should know how to contribute.

“We're out trying to produce food for everybody across not just the state but the whole country," he said. "You've got to take some time to get engaged in the process and and learn and visit and just take some time to get educated on issues.”

Each candidate was asked questions pertaining to farming, agriculture, education, natural resources and property rights.

Drummond focused on emphasizing the fact that he has been involved in the agriculture industry his whole life and knows the ins and outs on what farmers need, being a fifth-generation rancher.

“I will protect rural Oklahoma," he said. "We need robust education. We need healthcare. We need mental health. We need to develop the next generation. We need to make sure that we have policies in place that permit our children and grandchildren to continue in our place.”

Like Drummond, Munson is running on prioritizing community resources by finding and addressing gaps.

She emphasized the importance of filling positions like the head of the forestry department, having a quality state veterinarian and protecting the state's natural resources.

“We got to get away from the partisan stuff," she said. "Prioritizing our schools, prioritizing health care, and making sure that our rural communities continue to thrive, which means we have to make sure we do have revenue coming into the state, prioritizing that revenue to help everyday working people. You all are the working people in this room. You will have a seat at the table, and I will continue to listen to you as governor.”

Mike Mazzei reminded everyone he was promoted by president Donald Trump for the governor’s seat before, saying he plans to make Oklahoma a no income tax state.

"Abolish property taxes for seniors and veterans, launch a massive statewide literacy program, and enforce Oklahoma's constitution which forbids the foreign ownership of land," said Mazzei. "This plan will create a wave of growth and opportunity for the next generation.”

All candidates expressed their disapproval of the aluminum smelter proposed to be built in Inola, with both Munson and Drummond citing environmental effects.

Local News Inola City Council approves 60-day moratorium for aluminum smelter Isabel Flores

When it came to water rights, Mazzei said he is currently brainstorming a long-term water strategy that includes stakeholders from all quadrants of the state.

"In the meantime, I think cities, counties, and the state should focus on some water infrastructure projects instead of some of the wasteful money we've got in other programs," he said. "Take, for example, the North Fork Red River down in Jackson County that needs some infrastructure, so the water isn't running off to Texoma and needs to flow into Lake Altus Reservoir. That's the sort of thing we can work on as community leaders."

Munson said she agrees with investing more into water infrastructure.

"I don't think it surprised any of us about the issue of data centers and other large industries that want to come into Oklahoma that are going to have a high demand on water," she said. "I put out a statement that should I be elected governor on day one, I will put a moratorium to pause any new projects before we get a handle and understanding of our water usage, the impact on utility costs on Oklahomans, and also other environmental impacts and costs to our state."

On August 25, Oklahomans will have the opportunity to vote in the Republican primaries and choose between Gentner Drummond and Mike Mazzei.

Whoever wins that election will face off against Cyndi Munson November 3, when the final votes will be calculated to replace Governor Kevin Stitt.

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