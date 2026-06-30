STANDING ROOM ONLY: Inola city council gathers to vote on aluminum smelter

INOLA, Okla — The Inola City Council is in executive session to officially make a decision about how they plan to handle the aluminum smelter situation.

City council invited residents and outside individuals to publicly comment on their opinions on the proposed aluminum plant.

Local News Doubts persist after DEQ meeting over proposed Inola aluminum smelter Samson Tamijani

2 News has covered the issue extensively.

Currently, councilors have gone into an executive session to decide if they want to vote for the plant or for a moratorium.

Everyone at Inola High School is eagerly awaiting the news.

The six-month moratorium would delay the decision to build the aluminum smelter for half a year.

During this time, residents hope more solid data will be collected on how the plant would affect Inola and its surrounding areas.

Like in previous coverage, residents stated they were worried about how the plant would affect chemicals in the air, therefore affecting people, plants and animals.

Meanwhile, individuals representing state and federal governments came out to speak on the importance on local aluminum production and manufacturing.

They also emphasized the growth and economic boost of the community through the creation of hundreds of jobs.

Still, residents weren't convinced, with many advocating for the moratorium or throwing the smelter idea away entirely.

Animal farmer Carl Day said he traveled to Kentucky, close to another aluminum smelter, and found toxic soil samples.

"If it’s toxic to an animal, it’s more likely toxic to a person as well," he said. “The amount of money that’s gonna be spent for the smelter may not offset the amount that could be lost due to that. Related businesses in the area that potentially couldn’t operate anymore.”

While the Inola City Council is still working to make a decision in their executive session, 2 News will keep you updated on the latest.

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