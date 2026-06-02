Oklahoma AG files petition to block proposed smelting project in Inola

INOLA, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has filed a petition in Rogers County seeking to block a proposed aluminum-smelting facility in Inola.

According to Drummond, Emirates Global Aluminum holds a 60% controlling interest in the project. The company is based in the United Arab Emirates.

Century Aluminum, a company headquartered in Chicago, owns the remaining 40%.

If completed, Oklahoma Primary Aluminum would be the largest primary aluminum production plant in the United States. However, the facility would produce hazardous waste, which has raised concerns in both the Inola community and across the state. Billboards have been spotted along Highway 412 in Inola, warning others about the proposal.

The facility would also draw more than 1,000 megawatts of continuous energy.

“A primary aluminum smelter does not belong in a community’s backyard, and its emissions do not respect property lines,” Drummond said, adding that winds could carry pollutants into the surrounding northeastern Oklahoma communities. “The injury is imminent, it is grave, and it is irreparable.”

However, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has criticized Drummond's actions, saying the facility would be one of the state's largest economic development projects in history.

It is important to note that Drummond is currently running for Governor.

“As soon as President Trump made his endorsement in the governor’s race, Drummond dropped the act and showed his true colors," said Stitt. "Now he is turning his machine against one of President Trump’s top priorities, once again weaponizing his office to settle scores instead of serving Oklahomans. President Trump’s aluminum project in Inola will rapidly grow Oklahoma’s economy and strengthen America’s supply chain for generations, while Drummond turns his back on our state in favor of cheap political gimmicks and personal gain.”

President Trump has endorsed Mike Mazzei in Oklahoma's gubernatorial race. The Republican primary is scheduled for June 16.

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