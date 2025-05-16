UAE-based aluminum producer to invest $4B at Tulsa Port of Inola

INOLA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Commerce and Governor Kevin Stitt announced a company based in the United Arab Emirates will invest $4 billion in the Tulsa Port of Inola on May 16.

Emirates Global Aluminium is an aluminium production company. It plans to build a new production plant on 350 acres at the port.

Stitt said the plant is expected to create 1,000 direct jobs and 1,800 indirect jobs.

“This is a monumental day for Oklahoma,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “We are proud to welcome Emirates Global Aluminium to our state and excited for the generational impact this investment will have on our future. As President Donald Trump looks to onshore our nation’s supply chain for critical minerals, Oklahoma is leading the way in this sector. Thanks to our pro-business environment, Oklahoma is quickly becoming the critical minerals headquarters of the United States.”

The facility will be the largest of its kind in the U.S. once it's finished. It will produce billets, sheet ingots, high-purity aluminium, and foundry alloys.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “The United States has been an important market for EGA for several decades, and we know there is strong demand for our high-quality metal ‘made in America’. EGA has the skills, technology and capital to start rebuilding this great American industry, and in Oklahoma I am confident we will secure the right conditions to do so. This is an important moment for EGA, and for the economic relationship between the United States and the United Arab Emirates.”

