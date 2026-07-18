MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Google is donating $800,000 to schools and nonprofit organizations across Muskogee County to support education, workforce development and economic development initiatives.

The funding will benefit Muskogee Public Schools, Hilldale Public Schools, Midway Public Schools, Indian Capital Technology Center, Main Street Muskogee, the Muskogee STEAM Center and the Oklahoma Small Business Development Center.

WATCH: Google donates $800,000 to support Muskogee County schools and nonprofits

Google donates $800,000 to support Muskogee County schools and nonprofits

Muskogee Public Schools will use its share of the funding to hire a dedicated college and career guidance counselor to help students with post-secondary planning, career exploration and workforce opportunities.

The announcement comes about a year after Google announced plans to build two data center campuses near Summit and Council Hill.

Amanda Smith, a Muskogee Public Schools parent with three children in the district, said she appreciates Google’s investment in local schools but still opposes the planned data centers.

“I’m not on board with a data center being here… however, our schools can benefit from the money,” Smith said.

Main Street Muskogee will use its funding to revitalize downtown through entrepreneur support programs.

“We are incredibly grateful to Google for investing in the future of downtown Muskogee and the entrepreneurs who are helping shape our community,” Main Street Muskogee Executive Director Courtney Graham said.

Google said the investment is intended to strengthen education, expand digital literacy, support local businesses and create long-term opportunities for students, entrepreneurs and families across Muskogee County.

Smith said she is thankful the funding will directly benefit local students.

“ We are thankful for that, but again, I’m just for the Google center being here,” Smith said.

Clifton Haskin is your Muskogee reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at clifton.haskin@kjrh.com.

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