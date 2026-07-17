TULSA, Okla. — A new kind of delivery service is set to launch in Tulsa this September, using drones to bring food and other items directly to customers' homes, but as Manna Air Delivery prepares to take off, viewers shared with us their questions and concerns.

We spoke with Bobby Healy, Manna Air Delivery CEO on July 8, 2026, at the showcase event where they gave us a look at the delivery drone for the first time.

WATCH: Drone delivery service set to launch in Tulsa, raising questions about safety

Drone delivery service set to launch in Tulsa, raising questions about safety

Since then, our viewers have expressed some concerns, so we followed through. We listened to our viewers with questions and concerns with the new technology— including jobs, why it’s necessary, whether it’s safe and noise.

“It's a lot less than a car, certainly a bus as well, in fact it actually makes less noise than an electric car on the road, but it's a different noise at a much lower decibel level," Healy said. "No, it shouldn't bother people too much and when we do fly over people's homes it takes about ten seconds to pass that home, so it doesn't disturb for very long.”

Another concern viewers had were jobs, some asked whether drone deliveries would take them away or create them.

“If you think about a local bookstore or local hardware store competing with Amazon, we now get the customers in Tulsa within a five-minute flight for that bookstore, so think about that," Healy said. "Instead of going to Amazon to buy your book, you’ll be able to get it from the local bookstore that you know."

Healy says the service is designed to speed up deliveries, and customers can receive items like medications faster, limit traffic congestion, and cut down on emissions. The company also says that if the drone's radar senses another object flying too closely, it'll land immediately to ensure it flies safely alongside what's already flying.

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