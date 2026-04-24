Doubts persist after DEQ meeting over proposed Inola aluminum smelter

INOLA, Okla. — For almost a year, a loud portion of Inola neighbors have cried foul over potential environmental effects of the proposed aluminum smelting plant at Port of Inola.

In fact, an online petition against it now tallies almost 2,000.



The newest public meeting over the proposed smelter was hosted by Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (see full presentation here) on April 23, the day after Earth Day.

"The permit application is currently being evaluated for technical adequacy which is something that requires an in-depth engineering analysis and takes time," DEQ Deputy Executive Director Madison Miller told those in attendance inside Inola High School's fine arts center.

2 News Oklahoma

Miller and DEQ senior engineer Lee Warden sought to explain just what the state agency will consider in Century Aluminum and the United Arab Emirates-based Emirates Global Aluminum's air quality permits.

“There won't be discussions about water or waste because those topics just simply aren't in front of us today," Miller told the crowd.

Miller also mentioned Century Aluminum’s history of violations in other states reported by The Frontier cannot be taken into consideration for its proposed site in Oklahoma.

Contrary to the original press release sent to 2 News Oklahoma on March 30, Oklahoma Primary Aluminum representatives were not was required to be present to answer questions from the public.

The permit applications must pass DEQ standards if the plant on 350 acres is to go through.

A Q&A toward the end of the meeting was also limited to just air quality scenarios, but some frustration did get aired.

"So are we asked to take it on good faith that this is all appropriate, that the legal due diligence has been performed?" Kelsey Royce said.

"Are we gonna know, 'Hey, it's safe but not so much if you live within five miles of it,'" Carl Day said.

"We have laws that we have to comply with," Miller said in responding to multiple questions. "And we're going to go through that, but I hope that it's very clear tonight that one of our main priorities is transparency."

Search for the smelter plant permit documents at this webpage.

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