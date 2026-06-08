TULSA, Okla. — Crowds packed Cry Baby Hill on June 7, celebrating the 20th year of one of the city's most recognizable events, and the end of Saint Francis Tulsa Tough weekend.

Despite concerns about weather earlier in the day, blue skies eventually emerged as cyclists raced up the hill while crowds lined the course cheering them on.

WATCH: Tulsa Tough's Cry Baby Hill celebrates 20 years of racing and fun:

Tulsa Tough's Cry Baby Hill celebrates 20 years of racing and fun

For many attendees, the event was about more than just cycling.

“We got some blue sky coming so it’s just a great vibe,” Aisha McKee said.

KJRH

Cry Baby Hill serves as Tulsa Tough’s signature event, bringing together cyclists, spectators, families, and visitors from across the region.

Bikes raced through the course as cowbells rang and music played throughout the neighborhood. Fans packed the sidewalks, creating the energetic atmosphere the event has become known for over the past two decades.

“So much energy today. The weather has been fantastic,” Tulsa Tough fan Jack Morrison said.

While riders tackled one of the most famous climbs on the course, supporters cheered from every corner of the event.

“I always have a good time. Everybody is so hype. Everybody loves this event,” attendee Loreinne Aguyo said.

In addition to the racing, people enjoyed vendors, costumes, live music, and community gatherings throughout the day.

Morrison said the event continues to showcase the spirit of Tulsa.

“We love the community. Everybody is just showing their support, showing their love,” Morrison said.

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