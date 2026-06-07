TULSA, Okla — Several areas in Oklahoma experienced severe flooding after powerful storms surged through the state on June 6 and 7.

In Sand Springs, the team at Our Bar said water reached the back of the building Saturday afternoon.

WATCH: Neighbors, businesses dealing with flood aftermath as high water levels recede:

Neighbors, businesses dealing with flood aftermath as high water levels recede

“The entire bar was flooded," said bartender Tina Frost. "It was flowing out the front door. In the back door, and out the front door."

She said it hasn't been the first time Our Bar has had these issues, though.

“When we flooded last time, we kind of had a plan for if this ever happened again, because this is a flood plain," she said. “The way we built the bar, it's got drainage where it'll drain off, and then we're just going to scrub and vacuum and try to get it back to what it was, maybe even better than it was before.”

Additional Coverage>>> Governor Stitt declares disaster emergency for three counties following flooding

Frost and her team are working to clean up the bar, hoping to have it ready by this weekend.

Sapulpa neighborhoods also had flood issues starting Saturday.

John Sherman lives in one of those neighborhoods and said the water just missed his entrance.

“It can be within 30 seconds, you'll have water coming over the curbs," he said. “You can see the obvious results of how it floods here on this street, and it's just right here for about 200 feet or so, and it's gone as fast as it gets here.”

While there will have to be some cleanup done, everyone that spoke to 2 News is glad they and their loved ones are safe.

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