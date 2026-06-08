'Someone will die': Flooding continues to hit Green Country after heavy rainfall

PEORIA, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for several Oklahoma counties following flooding that impacted areas including Sapulpa and Sand Springs over the weekend.

Just outside of Miami on Monday morning, about 5 inches of rain fell, and emergency responders say the current is very dangerous.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for the area early Monday morning, describing the situation as dangerous and life-threatening.

2 News Oklahoma spoke with Donna, a woman who lives near one of the affected roads, who said the flooding is a recurring problem.

"Every time for the last 26 years and if I had to have an ambulance, I couldn't get one. They would have to land a helicopter out here."

Donna warned that the flooded road poses a serious risk to anyone who attempts to drive through it.

"Well people try to come through here. The water is always over the road when you get a big rain. And there is a huge drop off over here. You can't see it. The water's so high over the road you wouldn't know that drop off was there and it's about 8 feet. Somebody will die there."

We had to take my time crossing the current to avoid being swept away while reporting from the area.

Just a couple of streets over, trees were knocked down in the middle of the road and pavement was lifted off the ground, with broken blocks of street scattered across the area, blocking passage through the neighborhood.

If you were impacted by this weekend's flooding, click here. Make sure that you are reporting your damage to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

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