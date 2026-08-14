TULSA, Okla. — A Catoosa man created an app called Meet N Treat to connect its users with shelters in the area.

Chris Fisher started developing his app, Meet N Treat, this past April. He says this was the first app he ever created.

WATCH: Catoosa man creates app to help Tulsa-area animal shelters:

Catoosa man creates app to help Tulsa-area animal shelters

“I got on Facebook honestly, and I have an area where I've been re-homing animals also, and I just saw people on Facebook, all the groups, all the rescues, all the trap and release groups always needing money and help and donations," Fisher said. "So, I had an idea.”

Chris says the app launched on the Google Play Store at the end of July. He showed 2 News how the app works. Users scroll through different shelter animal listings and can directly help them from there.

The app also has games, and when an ad plays, Chris says 50% of the money generated from users watching ads is given directly to shelters in Tulsa and surrounding areas.

“So as long as we can get users to watch the ads and play the games, then we could generate a huge amount of revenue just like every other app on the Google Play Store," Fisher said.

2 News listened with Susan Babbitt, founder of the Ward-Wiseman Animal Haven.

“So, it's a wonderful idea, and it's combining two things people like: animals and games," Babbitt said. "So, I think it's really nice that he's doing this, and I'm willing to help him in any way we can. In fact, I'd like to meet him and say, ‘Hey guy, let’s be partners.’”

Chris says he is currently working on getting connected with more shelters and hopes to have the app available on the Apple App Store soon.

To learn more about the app, click here.

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