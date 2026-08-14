New Oklahoma law gives cold case families a formal pathway to reopen investigations

TULSA, Okla. — Dr. Maggie Zingman has waited more than two decades for answers in the rape and murder of her daughter Brittany in 2004. Now, she and nearly 1,000 other Oklahoma families have new hope.

Governor Stitt signed Senate Bill 1636 into law this week, giving families a formal pathway to reopen cold cases. The bill passed unanimously in both chambers.

Zingman was present for the ceremonial signing.

"This really brings it into the public focus, and it becomes even more official, and it will be officially enacted on November 1st," Zingman said.

The new law requires independent reviews by investigators who were not part of the original case. Families will receive written confirmation within 30 days, and the review must be completed within six months.

For Zingman, who has advocated for years for a fresh look at her daughter's case, the law is about more than her own family.

"Many of us all across Oklahoma have at times requested a review of our cold case. Now, asking for a review does not mean that you think that something has been done wrong; it doesn't mean that it's a problematic police department; it just means that it's a case that's been around long enough that a fresh set of eyes would allow possibilities of finding new information and/or reviewing information such as DNA," Zingman said.

The law takes effect November 1.

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