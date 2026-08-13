MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A new face is representing Ward 2 on the Muskogee City Council after the council unanimously appointed Dale Boots to fill the seat left vacant by Dan Hall.

The Muskogee City Council appointed Boots during its July 27 meeting. Hall resigned from the council after accepting the position of director of Muskogee County Emergency Management.

WATCH: Dale Boots appointed to fill Ward 2 seat on Muskogee City Council

Dale Boots appointed to fill Ward 2 seat on Muskogee City Council

Boots said he is ready to begin serving the southeastern part of Muskogee.

“Exciting. I’m ready to get to it and see what we can do,” Boots said.

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Boots said joining the council is something he has worked toward for years. When asked what emotions went through his mind when his appointment became official, Boots said the moment brought him to tears.

“Honestly, started crying there for a little bit, cause it just moved me into tears knowing that something I’ve strove for 20 years now,” Boots said.

Now that he has the seat, Boots is turning his attention toward what he wants to accomplish for Ward 2 and the city as a whole. One issue he told 2 News he wanted to focus on is school security.

Boots is also joining a city council already working through several projects and changes across Muskogee. He said he plans to work alongside other council members while making sure the people of Ward 2 have a voice in those discussions.

“Hopefully I can be an interactive part with the rest of the council and make good things happen for the citizens of Muskogee,” Boots said.

Clifton Haskin is your Muskogee reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at clifton.haskin@kjrh.com.

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