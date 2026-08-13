Owasso students head back to class with new changes in place

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso elementary students returned to school Thursday with some of the biggest changes the district has seen in years, including a brand-new art program at all 9 elementary schools and adjustments to the daily recess schedule.

Superintendent Dr. Margaret Coates said the district worked to keep disruptions minimal while meeting new state requirements.

"We did not have to change our bell schedule that much but we did have to manipulate the schedule during the day and so our lunch recess flow is slightly different. Students will be able to go out to recess a little bit earlier to accommodate that new recess time frame and there will be a second recess during the day," Coates said.

For the first time, all 9 elementary schools are adding art to their lineup of special classes. Coates credited community support for making it possible.

"We are so excited this year, all 9 of our elementary schools are beginning with a new specials program. We have computer and music and PE in the past but we are starting elementary art and this is made possible because our community passed the bond last September of 2025 and so with the passage of that bond, we are able to outfit classrooms and start elementary art," Coates said.

The district's phone-free "Bell to Bell No Cell" policy, which launched last school year, has also shown results beyond what administrators expected.

"After a full year, we are delightfully surprised that students have been more engaged in the classroom and at lunch. They are talking to each other and there's a lot less behavioral issues because they are not talking during the day, texting, that sort of thing," Coates said.

To ensure every classroom is covered on the first day, the district has more than 200 substitutes on standby and has issued raises for all certified staff.

Safety upgrades were also a focus heading into the new year. The district added a school security officer over the summer, bringing the total to 6, alongside 3 Owasso Police officers supporting all campuses. Bond funding covered more than $1 million in safety improvements, including shatter-resistant film on windows and updated security systems.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --