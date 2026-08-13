'MORE THAN RENT': Tulsans frustrated by skyrocketing PSO electric bills

TULSA, Okla. — People who live in the city of Tulsa, are expressing frustration over electric bills they say have become unaffordable, with some reporting increases of hundreds of dollars.

PSO announced a rate hike in June, initially set at $25 per month. The attorney general stepped in and reduced it to $11 a month. Even so, customers say the rates are still too high.

Many viewers reached out to our Problem Solvers line with complaints about their bills.

"I'm in Tulsa and our electric bill is literally more than our rent this month. Like they sent us letters that said PSO would do rate increases, but obviously I thought it was only a few cents. That is not sustainable. I make decent money and that's not sustainable for my family. That is crazy," Raelynn McMurchy said.

Another viewer said his bill has jumped over $700 a month and he lives on disability. He also said he does not know what he is going to do about his high electric bill.

PSO has not responded to a request for comment on these individual cases. We will continue to follow up with them.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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