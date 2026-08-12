MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Another round of sidewalk improvements is underway in downtown Muskogee, this time focusing on accessibility along Main Street.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is upgrading sidewalks along Main Street from Okmulgee Avenue to Elgin Avenue. The project includes ADA-accessible improvements and upgraded crosswalks.

WATCH: Sidewalk improvements underway along Main Street in downtown Muskogee

Sidewalk improvements underway along Main Street in downtown Muskogee

For Stacy Burns, owner of Hattie’s House, the construction outside her business is another sign of the changes happening throughout downtown.

“We’re just happy to be a part of downtown Muskogee. Love being down here, love all the new businesses coming in,” Burns said.

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2 News Oklahoma has previously reported on other sidewalk and infrastructure improvements taking place throughout downtown Muskogee.

TJ Gerlach with ODOT said the latest project is designed to make it safer and easier for everyone to travel through the area, including people with disabilities.

“We want to make sure that all modes of transportation are safe and accommodating so that everybody out there can get where they need to go,” Gerlach said.

Gerlach said crews are expected to complete the project around the beginning of November.

Burns said she believes the improvements will make it safer for customers to park and walk between businesses while also improving the appearance of the area.

She also believes the investment in sidewalks and other downtown projects could encourage more people to visit local businesses.

“It can only help our business. It can only help our customers and the community,” Burns said.

Burns said she has seen support from the community as additional improvement projects get underway and hopes the changes will ultimately bring more people downtown.

Clifton Haskin is your Muskogee reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at clifton.haskin@kjrh.com.

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