Thunder legend Russell Westbrook retires after 18 seasons

Russell Westbrook is retiring after 18 years in the NBA.

In a social media post, Westbrook said, "Sometimes you don’t even know when you’ve already watched the end. You had to be there. And now it’s over."

The Thunder drafted Westbrook out of UCLA with the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2008 NBA Draft.

A nine-time NBA All-Star, Westbrook earned the NBA Most Valuable Player Award for the 2016–17 season.

With the Thunder, Westbrook averaged 23 points, 8.4 assists, 7 rebounds, and 1.8 steals from 2008-2019.

Westbrook is also the Thunder's all-time leader in scoring, assists, rebounds, and steals.

Westbrook last played for the Sacramento Kings, averaging 15 points a game in the 2025-2026 season.

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